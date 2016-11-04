Fair. Balanced. American.
Friday, November 04, 2016
The problem for Hillary
It's pretty simple really. The remaining states are not quite guaranteed. More importantly, the last two I adjudicated to her, are trending away from her. What if they were to continue to? Certainly the last set of polls out of New Hampshire suggest the state has trended out of her way altogether. cautiously optimistic now. And Clinton had been ahead in North Carolina in most recent polling. That is why I am giving all four of the battlegrounds, and the election, to Clinton. But be aware that the trend has been away from her in most states this week. And any bizarre revelations over the weekend could matter. Do everything you can to convince your friends to vote. Tell them to tell their friends to vote. Yes, Hillary is an imperfect vehicle, the worst Democratic candidate (and the least progressive by instinct) since her husband in 1992. And there's a decent chance we will have impeachment proceedings right out of the gate. But the alternative is the end of every progressive tendency in America, and a Supreme Court with not a five but a six or seven vote majority against voting rights, civil rights, the rights of the poor, and a perpetual stream of black and foreign money in American politics, chipping away at national sovereignty. And that's without getting into the foreign policy and national security implications. Go to HillaryClinton.com, click on "act," and make some phone calls. Never forget what happened in Florida in 2000 and the consequences it had on this country and the world. Trump's election could be far worse.
