Something Im not: an optimist

A postscript: there are two states I have given to Trump that I'm not at all sure about: Arizona and Georgia. Polling has been all over the map in Arizona, but of late it seems slipped away.
Georgia, however, is underanalyzed. And something significant might be happening there. Let's hope so, anyway.
|tbonier
NBC poll shows HRC down 1 in GA. EV data supports this - AfAm turnout exceeds white voter turnout thus far (29.6% EV share/28.2 Reg share).
11/3/16, 9:53 PM
