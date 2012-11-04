Mixed signals in Wisconsin.

The Obama campaign sent out an offer so volunteers from Chicago who canvas in Iowa or Wisconsin this weekend get credentials to the president's election night gathering at McCormick Place (Chicago's big convention center; no Grant Park festivities this year).
Yesterday, Wisconsin was flooded with volunteers: Racine and Kenosha got people driving up, and busses left for Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay.
Some field offices were able to go through all canvassing turfs twice, but the race is very tight...
Romney doesn't have a campaign as coordinated as this, but there is a simple visceral hatred towards Obama from many white voters who will be voting for Romney...
When you talk with them - for example, a mom with small children at home in an aging house outside an industrial area - they find *any* reason to hate Obama or discredit any achievements (many taken from FoxNews): Bush began the auto bailouts, the Navy Seals killed bin Laden and not Obama, whatever.
At the end of the day, they rationalize a deep-seated hatred of him that comes from repeated demonization and most likely his color.
I have no idea how many of these types of voters there are, but I'm meeting a lot more of them than when I volunteered in similar areas of Northwest Indiana back in 2008.
Sunday, November 04, 2012
