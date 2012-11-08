JUSIPER

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A humble dog's revenge

Courtesy of a reader in Daily Kos: "the dog drove Mitt home."






To be fair, that was quite possibly the best concession speech since Mondale. The difference is that Mondale would have been an excellent president.
