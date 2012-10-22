Wisconsin volunteering only now getting up to speed.

Word on the ground from Wisconsin:
Volunteer numbers are only recently getting to expected levels, mostly due to out-of-state volunteers, not due to native Wisconsin residents.
There's been a lot of infrastructure (e.g. identified voters) put in place because of the recall elections, but there's little time left, and it's unclear how effectively that can be reactivated if the help isn't there.
Will Senate candidate Tammy Baldwin lose in a close election for lack of feet on the ground?
Monday, October 22, 2012
