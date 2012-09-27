skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
JUSIPER
Fair. Balanced. American.
Thursday, September 27, 2012
Iowa starts voting TODAY
Let's get out there, Iowa.
You can help get the vote out for the President from anywhere in the country
here.
Posted by
JUSIPER
at
1:58 AM
No comments :
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments ( Atom )
Tweets from @jusiper
Click here for JUSIPER on Twitter
:
Words of Praise for JUSIPER
"Good reporting and analysis from the left side of the aisle; I suspect this will be a really good site to watch for the 2004 election."
- Phil Carter, Intel Dump
"... may we all adopt the civilized tone of the Jusiper discussion."
- Ruy Teixeira, Donkey Rising
Contact us
Search This Blog
Loading...
Blog Archive
Blog Archive
Nov 2016 ( 5 )
Aug 2016 ( 1 )
Feb 2016 ( 1 )
Jan 2016 ( 1 )
Dec 2014 ( 1 )
Oct 2013 ( 1 )
Sep 2013 ( 1 )
Nov 2012 ( 6 )
Oct 2012 ( 1 )
Sep 2012 ( 19 )
Aug 2012 ( 13 )
Jul 2012 ( 7 )
Jun 2012 ( 3 )
May 2012 ( 16 )
Apr 2012 ( 6 )
Mar 2012 ( 10 )
Jan 2012 ( 1 )
Dec 2011 ( 3 )
Nov 2011 ( 3 )
Oct 2011 ( 2 )
Jul 2011 ( 1 )
May 2011 ( 19 )
Apr 2011 ( 3 )
Mar 2011 ( 3 )
Feb 2011 ( 1 )
Jan 2011 ( 6 )
Dec 2010 ( 1 )
Nov 2010 ( 3 )
Oct 2010 ( 1 )
Sep 2010 ( 5 )
Aug 2010 ( 2 )
Jul 2010 ( 6 )
Jun 2010 ( 9 )
May 2010 ( 19 )
Apr 2010 ( 45 )
Mar 2010 ( 134 )
Feb 2010 ( 43 )
Jan 2010 ( 150 )
Dec 2009 ( 85 )
Nov 2009 ( 167 )
Oct 2009 ( 253 )
Sep 2009 ( 171 )
Aug 2009 ( 194 )
Jul 2009 ( 117 )
Jun 2009 ( 51 )
May 2009 ( 117 )
Apr 2009 ( 91 )
Mar 2009 ( 89 )
Feb 2009 ( 159 )
Jan 2009 ( 180 )
Dec 2008 ( 88 )
Nov 2008 ( 179 )
Oct 2008 ( 312 )
Sep 2008 ( 259 )
Aug 2008 ( 115 )
Jul 2008 ( 54 )
Jun 2008 ( 104 )
May 2008 ( 137 )
Apr 2008 ( 87 )
Mar 2008 ( 236 )
Feb 2008 ( 222 )
Jan 2008 ( 269 )
Dec 2007 ( 13 )
Nov 2007 ( 25 )
Oct 2007 ( 39 )
Sep 2007 ( 101 )
Aug 2007 ( 205 )
Jul 2007 ( 31 )
Feb 2007 ( 59 )
Jan 2007 ( 159 )
Dec 2006 ( 105 )
Nov 2006 ( 186 )
Oct 2006 ( 116 )
Sep 2006 ( 146 )
Aug 2006 ( 95 )
Jun 2006 ( 28 )
May 2006 ( 154 )
Apr 2006 ( 296 )
Mar 2006 ( 170 )
Feb 2006 ( 35 )
Jan 2006 ( 61 )
Dec 2005 ( 100 )
Nov 2005 ( 246 )
Oct 2005 ( 292 )
Sep 2005 ( 213 )
Aug 2005 ( 89 )
Jul 2005 ( 27 )
Jun 2005 ( 3 )
Mar 2005 ( 1 )
Feb 2005 ( 91 )
Nov 2004 ( 98 )
Oct 2004 ( 230 )
Sep 2004 ( 122 )
Aug 2004 ( 88 )
Jul 2004 ( 109 )
Jun 2004 ( 119 )
May 2004 ( 203 )
Apr 2004 ( 154 )
Mar 2004 ( 93 )
Feb 2004 ( 114 )
Jan 2004 ( 28 )
Dec 2003 ( 2 )
Nov 2003 ( 19 )
Oct 2003 ( 51 )
Sep 2003 ( 57 )
Aug 2003 ( 117 )
Jul 2003 ( 12 )
Subscribe to JUSIPER
Posts
Atom
Posts
Comments
Atom
Comments
No comments :
Post a Comment